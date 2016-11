Photo submitted

Hannah Schoen’s TOW UFSD celebrated veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10 by writing down why vets are the best. Here are the top ten reasons why kindergarteners love our veterans: They are kind. They help the country. They protect us. They keep the bad guys away. They help people who are hurt. They fight for our country. They save us. They teach us things. They sacrifice time with their families to make sure we can safely spend time with ours! They are brave!