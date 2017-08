Eskimo Strong, a community organization dedicated to providing education, information and resources to families and individuals while increasing awareness of depression and suicide, is raffling off a BIC stand up paddle board. The board was donated by Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company. Proceeds will benefit the Tayler Schmid Memorial Fund.Tickets are available at the Fulton Chain Brewery, the Town of Webb Information Office, Middle Branch Woodworking and the Farmers Market on Fridays. The tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and the drawing will be on Sept. 4.LEFT: Ella and Hans Schmid show off the paddle board that they will be raffling off.