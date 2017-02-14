The Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary is having a Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Raquette Lake Firehall on Sunday, Feb. 19. Come on over to fill up before the Winter Carnival Events. On the menu are pancakes, sausage, fruit and drinks for a $10 donation.

For more information contact Liz Forsell at (315) 354-4001.