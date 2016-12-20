by Stan Ernst

Hello, my name’s Stan and I am a liar. I’ve contrived numerous fibs in OOS and sprinkled them with drollness to make them palatable; a little bit of sugar helps the medicine go down. In the past I was coy when lying because Expresslandians are God-fearing folks who don’t cotton to cheats and liars, especially the Big Apple variety. I’m a shameless Washington Beltway liar, aka swamp fibber. McClary Media Inc. maintains an impeccable reputation for ethical journalism so I walk a fine line between the devil and the deep blue sea.

The 2016 Presidential election changed all that; American voters have spoken loud and clear. I have their explicit approval to escape the confessional and lie overtly with impunity. I now fabricate lies that I wouldn’t have dared to 18 months ago. On Jan. 20, 2017, lying becomes a sanctioned American value which essentially renders school teachers superfluous. It’s a mind-blowing paradigm that I’m just now beginning to assimilate and appreciate. Every American is by proxy entitled to their own facts. It’s liberating not to be accountable for verifiable content and the obscene “Truth, Justice and the American Way.” That hackneyed slogan was first ascribed to Superman in 1938. I now consider the American flag flapping annoyingly in the breeze behind Superman as his nationalistic values were glorified in the opening credits to be amusing cliched symbolism.

Let me reinvent my biography; I haven’t shared much about my formative years with Expresslandians because the truth is boring. I pretend to be a vociferous 72 year-old when in actuality I’m a progeny of the Silent Generation. Embroidering my age is a lie to seduce the old people who read the Express because it’s free. I’m a decorated veteran of the Cold War, Vietnam and the Bush Wars, many of which are still procreating. I earned six Purple Hearts and most of my vital organs have been replaced with Legos and silly putty. Unlike when I served in the 1960s, being a veteran these days automatically makes me a hero worthy of gratitude. The movie “Forest Gump” is about me, except my IQ is 160. I want movie viewers to think that I’m a savant so I’ll garner sympathy; intellectuals are popinjays. Oh ya, Bear Bryant was a horse’s ass in a really dorky hat.

In my formative years I attended an elite academic institution called Baldwinsville High; I was an Academic All-American in six sports including girls’ volleyball. B’ville High (now Baker High) graduated many notable academians including Plato, Aristotle, John Locke, Epicurus, Zeno of Citium, Confucius and Joe Schlunk the midget. Eighteen months ago I would’ve written Joe Schlunk the little person, but political correctness is for losers. I love midgets and they love me; trust me. I’ve been 5’8” since birth so we viscerally relate. Terra Jole was awesome on Dancing with the Stars; she and I hooked-up at the U of MD in 1962 and produced a baby sumo wrestler. Hayato Jole Ernst is the sumo figure skater metaphorically freeing a baby bird in the newest GEICO TV commercial.

It’s ironic that American voters replaced one POTUS of color with another, i.e. a Kenyan Lilac-breasted Roller with the Manhattan Orange Crested Chicken Hawk (MOCCH). The POTUS-elect permits me to call him the MOCCH because he’s a self-effacing man-child and blithe spirit. From Day 1 he tweeted how he feels about the Fifteen Articles of the US Constitution and its seventy-two Amendments. He chirped, “Except for SNL’s Alec Baldwin and private citizens, every American’s entitled to freedom of speech under the 51St Constitutional Amendment.” I promise to be legless when the MOCCH places his mischievous left hand on the Bible and swears to uphold and defend the Constitution, which from all indications he’s never read; ditto for the Bible.

I’m no longer the only liar to realize how bothersome fake news is. The MOCCH’s National Security Advisor, Lt. Gen. Mikey “Looney Bin” Flynn and his spawn Mikey “Wackjob” Flynn, Jr. perpetuated a conspiracy theory which speciously linked Hillary Clinton and tangentially Kevin “Six Points” Bacon and the Adirondack League Club to a bogus juvenile sex slave trade at the trendy Comet Ping Pong Pizza in Washington, DC. Unsurprisingly, brainless Edgar Madison Welsh was compelled to shoulder his AR-15 and charge from North Carolina to DC to assault Comet Ping Pong while searching for secret tunnels harboring the juvie sex slaves. The flabbergasted pizza flippers flushed out by gunfire pooped their pants; they thought it was a Border Patrol raid. The MOCCH subsequently sent Junior to bed without his supper; Pops remains NSA-in-waiting. One wackjob, one lie, one press of the send button and BAM, instant mobocracy; how Nuevo-Orwellian.

Then there’s the MOCCH’s nominee for Secretary of Defense that scares the hell outta liars. He’s James “Mad Dog” Mattis, iconic 4-star Marine Corps General. By all accounts Mad Dog’s the personification of truth, justice and the old-school American Way. So the rhetorical question becomes what happens to the MOCCH the first time he lies to Mad Dog. I’d love to be a cockroach in the Oval Office when that happens; and it will. I can’t imagine Mad Dog hanging out with us lying scumbags for very long. Hell, Mad Dog travels with his one thousand volume library while his superior hasn’t read a book since “Dick Groped Jane” in third grade. Seemingly the Warrior Monk with a global perspective is the antithesis of his CINC. I’ll sleep like a newborn knowing that Mad Dog, Goldman Sachs and Exxon Mobile have my six. Oops, “I forgot” Rick Perry.

Christmas is nigh and I’m disseminating jingoistic gossip that American Buddhists are volunteering as bell ringing Salvation Army Santas at local grocery stores. I’m awaiting anecdotal twitter from “Waterboard” Flynn to dispirit the imbedded Santas with Russian ricin pellet umbrellas; like our collective CINC, Mikey’s enamored with all things Russian. Meanwhile, I wish us lying SOBs a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Reality. I trust that we’ll get exactly what we deserve (dramatic pause) in the end; or quite possibly we already have. Warning: I’m pressing the send button.