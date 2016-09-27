The Old Forge Fire School parade took place on Sept. 17. The following departments were 2016 Fire School Parade winners.

Best Appearing Department with music: first, Stittville Fire Department; second, Verona Fire Department; third, Victor Fire Department.

Best Appearing Department without music: first, Town of Colonie Emergency Services; second, Oriskany Fire Department; third, Chatham Fire Department.

Best Appearing Saluting Officer, first place Stittville Fire Department.

Best Appearing Auxiliary: first, Town of Colonie Emergency Services Auxiliary; second, Chatham Fire Department Auxiliary; third, Oriskany Fire Department Auxiliary.

Best Appearing Color Guard, first place Town of Colonie Emergency Services.

Most Men in Line, the 3rd Battalion of Monroe County with 68 marching.

Best Appearing Veterans Group was the Old Forge Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Best Appearing Antique Apparatus was the Cicero Fire Department with a 1925 Ford.

Oldest Antique Apparatus: Forestport Fire Department with a 1891 Hand Pump pumper.

Furthest Distance Traveled was Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 from Belvidere, N.J.

Best Appearing Apparatus was won by the Oriskany Fire Department.

2016 Fire School Push Ball Winners: first, Cicero Fire Department Team 1; second, Belvidere-Good Will Fire Department; third, Lyncourt Fire Department.

2016 Old Forge Fire Department Raffle Winners: 50/50 was won by Jeff Berwald who donated his money to Believe 271.

2016 Old Forge Auxilary Raffle Winners: 50/50 was won by Craig Gillespie, lottery tickets were won by Darcie Farrell; the Harley Gift Basket was won by Ann Croniser; and the Fitbit was won by Jeff Berwald.