By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Town of Webb UFSD parents are concerned about the district overreaching its authority in recent changes to the district’s athletic code.

Many parents attended the Nov. 15 board of education meeting and showed concern for some changes in the school’s athletic code.

“It’s interesting in our code of conduct, that we are singling out a gathering where alcohol is consumed or drugs are consumed and the athlete is reprimanded,” said one father about a portion of the proposed Athletic Code of Conduct. “What happens when if a student steals a sign or, well it’s illegal but, the board’s policy seems to be overreaching (trying to control the athlete) the judicial system of parents. Just because they are at a gathering where these things take place and just because of that they are punished? I want to teach my kids that it’s OK to be in the situation but the choice is something we teach as parents.”

The community section of the proposed athletic code states all school rules are to be followed without exception. Student athletes must practice good social behavior as citizens of the community, and keep in mind that by participating in a sport, they represent the school district and the community.

Any misconduct or illegal activity in the community which results in a misdemeanor or felony arrest, appearance tickets, prosecution, indictment or sentencing is considered to be inappropriate community behavior and subsequently, disciplinary action may occur. Legal or court proceeding or decisions do not need to be made before disciplinary consequences are enforced by the school district. The board was open to any concerns for changes.

“When I look the policy and hear your comments, a good fix doesn’t result, but we will take a look,” said Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education President Joseph Phaneuf.

The parent used the Poland Seminary High School’s code of conduct as an example of what a school’s policy could entail.

“Their policy is written where none of that stuff is in it,” he said. Phaneuf agreed to review the policy.

Later in the meeting, the matter of cellphone use in the schools was brought up. The Town of Webb Teacher Association President Brad Donovan read a statement regarding the policy about employee use of cellphones. Teachers took turns voicing their opinions about the policy and gave examples of their uses for cellphones in the classroom.

“I think we can all agree, the cellphone is more than just a phone, I think those days have passed us,” said one teacher. The board will review all proposed changes before a final approval.

“Final approval and integration of the policy is unknown until the policy revisions can be agreed upon,” Phaneuf said. A specific date for final revisions has not been specified.

During the remainder of the meeting, the board approved 2017 Alpine ski lesson instructors John Morelli and Diane Heroux paid at a rate of $15 per hour, Nordic ski lesson instructor Janine Phaneuf paid at a rate of $15 per hour, and Pablo Garcia, William Fenton, and Jason Perkins as volunteers to assist the coaches.