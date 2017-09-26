The Pick a Reading Partner program at Town of Webb UFSD will look a little bit different this year from programs in the past. The dates have been moved to the beginning of the year with the hope that they can jumpstart the year and get the students motivated to read more throughout the year. The program will run from Sept. 29-Oct. 31.

PARP has also adopted the One School, One Book program. This year, PARP asks all families of the students in grades K-5 to read the same book at the same time. Each student will receive a copy of the chosen book to take home and keep. A schedule for reading will accompany the book and families will be expected to read an assigned number of pages each night. Activities in school will reflect the previous night’s reading. Thank you to the Tom Bernatchez Young Scholars Fund of the Community Scholarship Fund and the Webb Way Committee for helping to purchase the copies of this year’s book.

Like past PARP programs, there will be weekly prizes for students who read each night. There will also be an Administrators’ Challenge which encourages all classes to reach 85 percent participation for all four weeks. And, as has been done in the past, the theme will be kept a secret until the kick-off.

The PARP program is excited to embark on this new adventure and looks forward to every family reading together every night.