by Stan Ernst

Barring an overnight executive order, Deb and I enjoy the freedom to travel between New York and Virginia without need of our Venezuelan passports. We rely on interstate travel to live our American dream; eating out. When in Inlet it’s a short drive along unrestricted Rt. 28 and South Shore Road to our favorite restaurants and taverns. In Falls Church we travel freely to dozens of ethnic eateries within a five miles radius of our home. When we’re in the mood for Peking duck there’s but one place to go; Peking Gourmet Inn in Bailey’s Crossroads. Peking Gourmet’s nestled amongst other mom and pop stores in the unremarkable Culmore shopping strip along Lee Highway. If you sneeze, you’ll miss it.

We’ve been ordering Peking Gourmet duck for thirty-eight years. Chinese American Eddie Tsui opened his doors in 1978 and along with his wife and sons built the Tsui duck dynasty. He bought a 200 acre farm in Purcellville to cultivate fresh leaks and spring onions when local suppliers failed to meet his high standards. In the early years, Eddie and sons sliced and diced ninety ducks a week alongside your table. The duck with eight pancakes, leaks and homemade Hoisin Sauce cost $14 and no reservation was necessary; life was good.

In 1989 the duck poop hit the fan when a loose-lipped Admiral raved about Peking Gourmet duck to President George H.W. and Barbara Bush. Suddenly reservations were required and dinner and takeout lines snaked around the block. Eddie armored one of the smaller dining rooms to accommodate the Bushes and visiting muckety-mucks. On Saturday nights we squeezed past waiting lines that included Bush kids, Collin Powell, cabinet members and the entire Pentagon upper echelon. My biggest fear was that Eddie would start requiring a coat and tie. Peking Gourmet became the official Republican Peking duck bastion. The price of duck shot up to $19 overnight; that’s the thanks we got for voting Big Dog into office.

We were feeling like duck recently so we made Peking Gourmet reservations a week in advance. Deb kidded that maybe we couldn’t travel to Bailey’s Crossroads because our xenophobic President had shoved a Muslim travel ban down our throats, claiming that his adoring throngs made him do it. I said screw the blowhard; we’re getting crispy duck skin and Eddie’s heavenly Hoisin Sauce. When the day arrived we drooled over to Bailey’s Crossroads. Deb mused that our so called President wouldn’t patronize Peking Gourmet because of the surrounding demographics. In Bailey’s Crossroads women outnumber men, Hispanics outnumber whites with Blacks and Asians closing in fast and across Lee Highway sits one of the largest Muslim mosques in Northern Virginia. Deb said that according to our Islamophobic Chief we can expect to be blown-up, raped and murdered. We both agreed that it’s sad that the President sees the world (except for Russia) as a dark and sinister place; he’s a downer.

We arrived at our destination unscathed and excused ourselves through the ravenous takeout line to the hostess station. We were promptly escorted to our table. Peking Gourmet is wallpapered with framed 8×10 glossies of high-ranking military officers who have served at the Pentagon since 1978. Unfortunately for a Navy guy like me, our table sat directly under the Air Force wall. After slamming a Tsingtao I got over it. Each portrait is autographed by the officer in gold leaf. These highly decorated servicemen and women remain faithful Peking Gourmet troupers.

We took note of changes which have occurred inside Peking Gourmet over the past 38 years. In the early days our duck was personally carved at table side by Eddie or his number one son. Eddie’s grandson now manages the restaurant. We noticed that every one of the hundreds of tables in four cozy dining rooms were occupied, patrons were a United Nations of ethnic diversity, the servers were Asian and the duck carvers were Hispanic women. Say what, Hispanic lady duck carvers? No way our ornithophobic President’s coming to our duck place; HOORAH! Oops, in my exuberance I forgot to mention that a duck with eight pancakes, homemade Hoisin, fresh leaks and spring onions is now $43. Tack on an order of puffy steamed dumplings, four Tsingtaos and tip and you’re talking $105 for two. Life’s short my friends and nothin’ from nothin’ leaves nothin’. Peking Gourmet currently serves one thousand ducks per week; do the math.

We read our fortunes and our server “Dan” (short for Daan) caught a vibe from the lotto numbers on mine. I presented it to him and he promised to share his winnings, Buddha willing; no phone call yet. And now, even though we had miraculously made it into Peking Gourmet without being savaged by severely vetted refugee terrorists, we had to run the gauntlet again on our return trip to our car. We plowed through the multicultural waiting line and bulled our way through the takeout line. Starving terrorists cast evil eyes on our leftovers. Thugs feigned cordiality since we had finally relinquished our prized table. At last we found ourselves outside in the dark of night only to be assaulted by sociable hellos, holas, As-salam alaykoms and a Guten Abend or two. Our panphobic President was wrong again; nobody killed us.

Let’s see, the Bushes dined at Peking Gourmet and the Obamas preferred Ben’s Chili Bowl. Our gelotophobic President eats Big Mac’s in his bathrobe in the White House, Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago. He’s safe from boogeymen in his fortified palaces because we taxpayers pay millions of dollars per day for 24/7 Secret Service security at his three sanctuaries plus for his adult children who jet around the world conducting business to further fill his bulging cargo pockets. The Secret Service is contemplating renting a Trump Tower suite at $315,000 a year to protect Melania and Barron. Holy crap we’ll be paying the President to protect his family. He is one heluva businessman.

Stay safe Mr. President in your sphinx-like Oval Office while freedom loving Americans live their lives to the fullest in the real world. In return please grant me one request; ban yourself from Peking Gourmet Inn.