A fatal snowmobile accident occurred on NYS snowmobile trail C7B, otherwise known as the Brantingham Ten Mile Crossing, on Feb. 16, at 10:22 p.m. in the Town of Webb, near the Lewis County line.

A Brantingham Snow-mobile Club groomer operator discovered the accident reporting that CPR was in progress for the victim and that the snowmobile was on fire.

The victim, George J. Hollenden, of Warrington, Pa. was pronounced deceased by the Herkimer County Coroner at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the victim was riding south on the trail when he lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree. The victim was ejected approximately 22 feet and was found by the rest of his riding party shortly after the accident.

Agencies who assisted at the scene are the Inlet Police, Big Moose Fire and Ambulance, Inlet Fire and Ambulance, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Forest Rangers, Lewis County Fire Coordinator, and Lewis County Search and Rescue.

Any questions regarding this incident should be directed to TOW PD Chief Ron Johnston at (315) 369-3157, ext. 1100.