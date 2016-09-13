Meet Chino, an easy going, 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who ended up homeless this summer through no fault of his own. Chino is friendly with other dogs at the humane society and is kid friendly. He came to the society with a leg injury that will require diagnostic testing and possibly surgery so the group is seeking donations to the Medical Fund to help with Chino’s veterinary needs. You can make a secure donation via the website: humanesocietyrome.com. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their website can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.