Athena

Meet Athena, a 106-pound teddy bear in a dog costume. This gentle giant is a great walking buddy and silly sidekick for life. Athena would love a home with a big backyard to run around and explore. She is friendly with kids and most dogs, too.

For more information, call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.