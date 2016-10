Meet Autumn, a sophisticated senior Labrador retriever. This 9 year old beauty is a wonderful walking partner, traveling companion and family dog. Autumn loves treats, attention and more treats. Fall in love with an incredible shelter pet.For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.