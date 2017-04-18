Photo submitted
Meet Baby Girl, a small fry who thinks she’s a Big Mac. The scruffy mini poodle, terrier and something mix definitely prefers long hikes over lounging on laps. This 4-year-old adrenaline junkie would make a great walking or jogging partner, too. Kids? Sorry, not her jam. Teenagers? Ok! Once Baby Girl is good and tired, she’ll climb up onto your shoulder for a snooze.
For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected]
Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook and see more adoptable dogs and cats.