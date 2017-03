Bear, is a ruggedly handsome 8-year-old dog seeking a family who enjoys winter as much as he does. This husky mix knows a myriad of commands including “shake” and “speak.” Bear is cool with older children and mellow dogs however cats are not his thing.The “Paint Your Pet” fundraiser is coming up on April 29. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected] Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.