Photo by Focus Photography

Meet beautiful Boo. She’s a quiet and easy going 14-year-old who was abandoned by her family in October. Show Boo that people are kind by opening your heart and home to Boo or any homeless senior. Boo loves hanging out in her cubby, bird watching and cheering on SU basketball.

For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com.

Their website can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.comand you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.