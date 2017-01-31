Casey is the coolest. The brindled 8 year old beauty is a staff and volunteer favorite. She knows sit, shake and rolls over for belly rubs. Casey swam in Delta Lake last fall and absolutely loves the water. She walks great on a leash and is compatible with most dogs.For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.