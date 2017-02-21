Meet Chico, a 1-year-old chihuahua with a playful personality. Chico lost his home in January when his guardian became ill and could no longer care for him. This little peanut is now neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to find love again. Chico happily shared his former home with a small dog so a play buddy would be fun for him. He is most comfortable around teenagers and adults.

For more information, call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected] Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.