Meet Dozer, a handsome, 2 year old American Staffordshire terrier mix. Dashing Dozer and his beagle buddy Boomer arrived at the humane society as sad strays on Thanksgiving. Boomer was adopted but Dozer is still waiting for a warm, responsible home. Dozer is compatible with other playful dogs and he loves curling up on his doggie bed on cold winter nights. Our cat room and dog kennel are full so please make a difference for a local homeless animal by choosing adoption.

For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.