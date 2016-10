Meet Handsome Sam, a gentle and laid back 4 year old creamsicle colored cutie. This green eyed fella was abandoned by his previous family in May and has been quietly waiting for a new home ever since.

Homeless pets like Handsome Sam don’t hold any grudges, they just want safe, warm homes with a comfy bed, two good meals each day and a family to love. Please elect Handsome Sam as your next family pet.

Check out who needs a home and upcoming events on humanesocietyrome.com