You gotta have Heart. Meet Heart, an angelic 2 year old orange tiger. This sweeter than a pumpkin spice latte kitty was carelessly abandoned by her family in late August. Heart enjoys feather toys, lounging by the window and cuddling on the couch on chilly autumn nights. Come fall in love with Heart or one of the other 50 homeless animals. Remember to always spay and neuter your dogs, cats and rabbits. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.