Meet Jake, a devilishly handsome, one year old Shetland sheepdog or “sheltie.” This little guy knows how to have fun. Jake is very smart and would be an excellent agility dog. He enjoys long walks, dips in the lake and road trips. He’s a lap dog with a little attitude so he prefers a home free of small children or other pets due to guarding issues. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their website can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.