Jarvis is a 4-year-old blue tick/lab/pointer mix. He is a strong willed dog that needs an experienced owner. Jarvis will need home without children and cats. Overall he is a well behaved dog and has great potential. Jarvis is neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped. His adoption fee is $120. Applications can be submitted in person after you meet the dog.The Stevens-Swann Humane Society is located at 5664 Horatio St., Utica. The phone number is (315) 738-4357.