By Britta Hennessy

For the Express

Hi my name is Jasper. I probably know what you’re thinking…Pet of the Week isn’t a young pup or a tiny little kitty with big blinky eyes, but before you turn the page I’d encourage you to reconsider.

After all puppies and kittens are a lot of work and you seem like the type of person who values their shoes and furniture. I come with all of the bells and whistles. I’ve had my teeth cleaned, I’ve been neutered (I don’t want to talk about it.) And I have all of my shots and a fancy new microchip. Although I admit my fur is gray in spots and I’m not as fast as I used to be, I think you will find that there is a lot of spirit in my heart. When I was a younger lad I was the most handsome on the block. I would get compliments on my shinning fur, keen agility and ability to silence a dog park just by walking in.

Boy, was my human proud of me. These days I can’t outrun the other dogs at the park, but over the years my heart has grown so much that I have more love than any other dog can give. I enjoy porches in the summer, fires in the winter and exchanging stories about the good old days. If you have a calm home where we can take walks together then nap, maybe a yard to spend sunny summer afternoons then I promise to lay at your feet and repay you in love. After all, I don’t think my dashingly handsome good looks have entirely escaped me yet…

PS: I like cats, don’t love them, and would never consider living with one.

The Stevens-Swann Humane Society is located at 5664 Horatio St., Utica. The phone number is (315) 738-4357.