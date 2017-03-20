Photo by Focus Photography
Meet Kat, a social, confident and easy to please senior kitty. He doesn’t look or act it but Kat is 15 years young. Sadly, he recently lost his home when his longtime guardian was admitted into a nursing home. Kat climbs, plays and lazes. He would make an excellent companion for a lonely senior or busy working professional.
For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected]
Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.