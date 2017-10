Maggie is a 2-year-old declawed, calico cat. Maggie is very sweet but is overwhelmed in the shelter environment. She would do best in a quiet home. Maggie is spayed, current on vaccines and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $40.Stevens-Swann Humane Society is running a special from now until Oct. 14 due to overcrowding. All adoption fees are 50 percent off. The humane society is located at 5664 Horatio St., in Utica. The phone number is (315) 738-4357.