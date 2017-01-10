Meet Midnight, a one year old, petite boxer mix. This handsome fella found himself homeless at Christmas time through no fault of his own. Midnight likes long walks, other dogs and a cozy, warm bed. Resolve to make 2017 a kinder year for local animals by spaying and neutering your pets, volunteering at the shelter and choosing adoption as your first option. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.