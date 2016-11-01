Meet Mila, a gorgeous 4 year old, spayed female. She’s a beauty inside and out. Mila is a curious and playful girl with plush grey fur. She appreciates gentle petting and brushing, too. Join the Rome Humane Society at the Petsmart National Adoption Weekend in New Hartford on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.