Meet the magnificent MJ. For eight wonderful years, MJ and her sister Sach lived a wonderful life together in a loving home. Then suddenly their guardian passed away last fall, leaving the beautiful sisters confused and homeless.MJ and Sach are extremely sweet cats who love curling up together and sitting on laps. They are friendly with cats and children, too. Their bond is unbreakable so they must be adopted together.For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.