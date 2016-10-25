Meet Molly, a 13 years young sweetheart who desperately needs a loving home. A small, dark kennel with barking dogs is the last place any dog should be, especially one as elderly as Molly. She is a very laid back girl who walks gently on a leash and enjoys car rides. Molly would love a nice yard to explore and warm bed to lay her head on at night. For more info on Molly, please visit humanesocietyrome.com.For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their website can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.