Meet Muffin, a beautiful basset hound mix with the most soulful eyes. The 5 year old beauty came to us as a stray in pretty rough shape. She was suffering from painful skin allergies which are now under control. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and eager to share a home with someone. Muffin is about 35 pounds, she loves car rides and long walks.

Remind family and friends to adopt from their local animal shelter. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.