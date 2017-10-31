Hello, my name is Opal, left, and this is my brother Onyx. We’re at the Stevens-Swann Humane Society. Our family couldn’t care for us anymore so we’re searching for our forever home. It’s very important that we’re homed together. Why? You can take one look at Onyx and be able to see that, well, he needs me.Therefore, I’d like to point out that a lot of great things actually come in pairs: Abbott and Costello, “Sex and the City,” cake and ice cream, a married old couple, matching socks, a double feature, “Lady and the Tramp,” peace and love, buy one get one free, a double cheeseburger, free refills and me and Onyx!If you’re the kind of person that likes to double down, then give us a shout. Maybe you could get lucky!The Stevens-Swann Humane Society is located at 5664 Horatio St., Utica. The phone number is (315) 738-4357.— Britta Hennessy