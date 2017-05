Meet Peanut, a one year old, neutered beagle mix who’s playful and eager to learn. This brown-eyed pup likes most dogs (bring your pooch to meet him) and walks well on a leash for a young dog.For more information, call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected] Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook and see more adoptable dogs and cats.