Popies has been with the Stevens Swan Humane Society for a year and can’t seem to find a home. He is a very good dog but is constantly overlooked. He is sometimes protective of his kennel when strangers walk through so they miss the sweet side that he displays everyday.Popies loves to play, he likes almost any toy, loves to run through snow banks in the winter and cool off in the dog pools in the summer. Popies gets along with other dogs but would do best without a dominant dog in the home. He does not like kitties so he will need a cat-free home.He has been out at events and was friendly with children. There has to be someone out there for this handsome boy.Popies is a 4-year-old shepherd/pit mix, he is neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped. His adoption fee is $120.