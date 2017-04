Meet Sable, a gorgeous 2-year-old mixed breed. Who’s a good girl? Sable is! She plays nicely with other pups and walks calmly on a leash. Don’t pity a shelter dog, adopt one. For more information, call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected] Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.