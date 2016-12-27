Meet sweet Sadie. You can usually find this 5-year-old beauty quietly hanging out with the senior cats. Sadie is a bit of a wallflower so she keeps getting overlooked by adopters. Sadie likes other cats, especially low energy types who loaf around like she does. Next time you visit, ask about Sadie or any of the shy kitties. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.