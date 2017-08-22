This happy girl is Shelby. She is a 2 1/2-year-old shepherd mix that needs a new home. Shelby is a very active dog so she will do best in a home where she will get lots of daily exercise. She was recently brought to the shelter because her owner could no longer keep her. At first, she was very nervous around the staff but has warmed up quickly.They do not recommend her for homes with young children because the previous owner said she doesn’t like to be pet in certain places. She is kept in a quieter area so ask to meet her at the front desk if you are interested in giving this sweet girl a new home.Shelby is spayed, current on all vaccines and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $120. Applications can be submitted in person after you meet the dog.She is at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society at 5664 Horatio Street in Utica. The phone number is (315)738-4357.