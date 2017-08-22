Pet of the Week – Shelby
They do not recommend her for homes with young children because the previous owner said she doesn’t like to be pet in certain places. She is kept in a quieter area so ask to meet her at the front desk if you are interested in giving this sweet girl a new home.
Shelby is spayed, current on all vaccines and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $120. Applications can be submitted in person after you meet the dog.
She is at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society at 5664 Horatio Street in Utica. The phone number is (315)738-4357.