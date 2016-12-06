Meet Tanya, a sleek and sporty 4 year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She’s a smart, active dog for an active person or family. This friendly girl prefers people over dogs so she’ll need to be the only dog. Shopping online this holiday? A simple way to help local shelter pets is by selecting Humane Society of Rome as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile. You shop. Amazon gives back. humanesocietyrome.com. For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site is www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.