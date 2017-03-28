Meet Tiger Lily, a beautiful 7 year old tiger with butterscotch markings. She loves her soft bed, lazy days by the window and bird watching. Miss Tiger Lily doesn’t mind being petted from time to time but she’s less than thrilled about being picked up or held. A home with a mellow cat or dog would be a good option for this pretty kitty.

For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected] Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.