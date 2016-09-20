Meet Tookie, a long-time guest of the humane society. This active 2-year-old tiger is confident, adventurous and playful. Tookie enjoys interacting with wand toys and hiding out in her cat tunnel. She is happy to share a home with another cat, too.For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at humanesocietyrome@hotmail.com. Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.