Meet Vine, a mellow 10-year-old tiger who lost his home when his guardian went into a nursing home. Vine loves giving and receiving affection. He is dog friendly and would also be a good match for a family with a laid back cat.
For more information, call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected] Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.
