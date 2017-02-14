Meet Turkish Van brothers, Nobu and Ollie. Nobu (top) is very affectionate, loves being petted and brushed. His brother Ollie is more reserved and unsure of the shelter environment so he’ll need time to adjust to a new family and home.

Please help find these big, bonded 8 year old brothers a loving family together. Make adoption your first option.

For more information call the Humane Society of Rome at (315) 337-1434 or email them at [email protected] Their web site can be found at www.humanesocietyrome.com, and you can check them out on Instagram and Facebook.