Photo by Amanda DeShaw

A pickleball workshop was held by the TOW recreation department on Feb. 4 at the Park Avenue building gym. The workshop had a great turn out with 24 people in attendance. TOW Recreation Director Jackie Englert was ecstatic so many people showed interest. Jackie would like the public to know that on Monday’s from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday’s from 10 a.m.to noon, adult pickleball sessions will be held. Please call ahead to make sure that the sessions will take place, (315) 399-0748.

Also if you would like to play but are hesitant because you don’t have a partner don’t be shy about giving her a call to see if someone else is in need of a partner as well.

You may contact Jackie Englert at 399-0748 or email her at [email protected] for more information.