The Playschool program and Senior Health, Activities and Recreation Program got together on Aug. 8 at Nick’s Lake to have some intergenerational fun. Town of Webb Recreation Program Director Jackie Englert says that this is just one of the new activities that Playschool day camp had this summer. The group also visited Moose River Farm and even attended a lecture about nutrition. This was in addition to going to the Enchanted Forest Water Safari, craft classes at View and swimming at the beach. Englert says that the program will just continue to grow. She credits her “fabulous counselors” with keeping the program fun and interesting. “We couldn’t do it without them,” she said. The campers were amazing as well, “I’ve seen them grown their self confidence all summer. It’s amazing how they’ve grown.”

Englert anticipates an even better year next year for the Town of Webb’s day camp program.