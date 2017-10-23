The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will offer a gun safety course from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, 320 N. Main St., Herkimer.

A gun safety course is required for anyone applying for a pistol permit in Herkimer County. This course fulfills that requirement.

There is a $20 fee for this course. Class size is limited to 25.

To sign up for the class, call the pistol permit clerk at (315) 867-1265 and be prepared to provide the name, address and telephone number of the person(s) who will be attending the class.