The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will offer a gun safety course from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, 320 N. Main St., Herkimer.
A gun safety course is required for anyone applying for a pistol permit in Herkimer County. This course fulfills that requirement.
There is a $20 fee for this course. Class size is limited to 25.
To sign up for the class, call the pistol permit clerk at (315) 867-1265 and be prepared to provide the name, address and telephone number of the person(s) who will be attending the class.
Pistol permit class being offered in Herkimer
The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will offer a gun safety course from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, 320 N. Main St., Herkimer.