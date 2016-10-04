When the Holl’s Inn property was sold a few years ago, the plates that adorned its tavern’s walls were provided to the Inlet Historical Society. The plates were made to commemorate special events at the inn, like marriages, and were painted with the name of the family involved in the event.Since then, the society has made several attempts to let families who had events at Holl’s Inn know about these plates.The society recently learned of the latest success in getting a plate to its family from Mark Schneider of Crownsville, Md. His family held a Schneider family reunion at the Albedor this past July.His parents, Grace and Rudy, were married in Buffalo in 1949 and then they went to Holl’s Inn for their reception and honeymoon. As you can see in the photos they are very happy to be reunited with their plate and it was a wonderful surprise for them. Thanks to Mark Schneider for this wonderful story and the photos.The society continues to search and make folks aware that they may have theirs or their ancestors’ plate. Inquiries regarding the plates made be made to the Inlet Tourism Office at (315) 357-5501 if they think the society may have a plate for their family.