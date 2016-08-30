Photo submitted The little red boathouse is always a popular subject during the Plein Air Paint Out.

View announces its annual Plein Air Paint Out and Art Auction, Sept. 1 – 3. Artists and guests are invited at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, for the live art auction in View’s Gould Hall. When it first began, the Plein Air Paint Out and Art Auction was one of the first of its kind to be held in the Adirondacks, attracting both renowned and amateur artists who have exhibited their works in New York, Pennsylvania, the New England states, and elsewhere. Many artists return year after year to participate and enjoy the camaraderie of the plein air event.Over Labor Day Weekend, during the Plein Air Paint Out, View provides the perfect Adirondack spot for the gathering of regional plein air artists to celebrate the end of summer. The Mountain Air Painters, an active and friendly plein air group, frequently meet at View in the spring and throughout the fall. During the Plein Air Paint Out, the Mountain Air Painters will be joined by many other regional artists. View acts as a central meeting place for all of these artists, providing a welcome bag, breakfast, and bagged lunch for each day of painting. On Friday, Sept. 2, participating artists will get together for the annual Plein Air Barbecue, prepared by Brian Bamberger. A number of finished pieces will be put on display for the auction. Each participating artist is asked to donate one framed piece for the art auction.The Plein Air Art Auction has become a must-attend event due to its exciting and competitive bidding, special prizes, and the option to bid on uniquely decorated Adirondack chairs. Light fare and beverage will be provided. Proceeds from the auction will fund View’s operating expenses and multifunctional art center.For more information, or to register as an artist in the Plein Air Paint Out, visit ViewArts.org or call (315) 369-6411 extension 201.