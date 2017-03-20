The “Lessons Learned ” Poetry and Illustration Exhibit Awards Ceremony and Reception at the Old Forge Library will take place at 7 p.m. on March 28 at the Old Forge Library.

Winners and honorable mentions will be announced by emcee Michael Cunningham and prizes will be awarded during the opening exhibit reception, hosted by the Friends of the Library.

Illustration and poetry entries were received from Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the Town of Inlet. Participants whose poems and illustrations win or receive honorable mention in their categories will have an opportunity to read and/or discuss their work.

The judges for the poetry exhibit are Stuart Bartow and Bibi Wein. The judges for the illustrations are Milton Franson and David Patterson.

The “Lessons Learned ” exhibit will be hung by the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. All entries will remain on display in the library wing through May 26. If you are unable to attend the reception stop by during library hours to vote for your favorite entry.

The winners’ work will also be a part of a traveling exhibit and will be on display at the Old Forge Hardware, Gallery 3040 and 5 Corners Cafe.

This program is made possible with funds from CNY/Arts, the Friends of the Old Forge Library, and New York State Council on the Arts with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.