The Old Forge Library is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Poetry and Illustration Exhibit and Contest is “Lessons Learned.”

The exhibit is open to students in K-12 and adults throughout the Mid-York library region (Herkimer, Oneida and Madison Counties) and the town of Inlet. Entries will be accepted from Feb. 1 to March 1. There are four categories: Grades K-4, Grades 5-8, Grades 9-12, and Adult. Call the library (315) 369-6008 for specific details and guidelines.

Judges for the poetry contest are Stuart Barlow and Bibi Wein. Judges for the illustration contest are artists Milton Franson and David Patterson. The contestants’ entries will be hung up by the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

The opening exhibit reception, which is open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. on March 28. Emcee Mike Cunningham will announce the winners and honorable mentions.

Winners will receive $25 and a certificate and honorable mentions will receive a certificate. Participants whose poems and illustrations win or receive honorable mention in their juried categories will have an opportunity to read and/or discuss their work.

All entries will remain on display in the library wing through May 26 during library hours. The public is invited to stop by and vote for their favorite entry. The winners’ work will be a part of a traveling exhibit and will be on display at the Old Forge Hardware, Gallery 3040 and 5 Corners Cafe.

Old Forge Library’s 2017 Annual Poetry and Illustration Exhibit will be sponsored by CNY/Arts, The Friends of the Library, and New York State Council on the Arts with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.