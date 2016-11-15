The Poland girls soccer team made it all the way to the state finals by winning the semi-final game against Bolton Landing-Warrensburg last Saturday, Nov. 12.

After a scoreless first half, Poland went to work and controlled the second half on its way to a convincing 3-0 victory. The win set up the final game against Wheatland-Chili the next day in a game played at SUNY Cortland.

Wheatland-Chili, out of Section V in the Rochester area, outplayed Poland and won the State Championship game, 2-0.

It is always sad to lose that final game, but Poland is young and it should help them if they get back to the states next year. Poland should continue its dominance in soccer next year and, hopefully, they will win it all.

— Dave Clark