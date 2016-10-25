By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

A Polar Bear Ski Club Membership Meeting for the 2016 and 2017 season took place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at View. All members and those considering to become a member were invited to attend.

Friends of the Polar Bears, commonly known as the Polar Bear Ski Club is a nonprofit organization that pledges itself to provide encouragement, advancement, and improvement in the sport of skiing in its members as well as to promote good camaraderie among the skiers and ski enthusiasts within the Central Adirondacks.

“The club started as a social club for skiers in the 1930s before any organized skiing was available,” said Diane Heroux, Polar Bear Ski Club president. “There was nothing to do back then and then a man named Max Boli came along and changed that. He loved skiing and shared that love with others.”

In the 50s, Boli gave ski lessons to anyone who had interest in the sport. Boli and other skiing enthusiasts at McCauley Mountain started to hold small skiing races and interest grew. Boli’s love of the sport helped organize the Polar Bear Ski Club of today.

“We are a race program but we also support skiing,” said Heroux about the Polar Bear Ski Club. Heroux encourages all who are interested in skiing to pursue the sport.

“I have taught ski lessons for 15 years after school here, I teach preschoolers how to ski every winter. I’m passionate about kids learning how to ski. I personally don’t care if they race, I want to see kids out there everyday after school skiing; cross-country skiing too,” said Heroux.

Heroux advises anyone needing assistance with skiing should take advantage of the Polar Bear’s many resources to help get things started, “The Polar Bears have very generous members and past members to help with rentals, race skis, and anything else. Please contact a coach or myself, we’ll help you.”

The meeting opened with a call to fill the open president and treasurer positions within the club. The position of club president is a four-year term that is limited to two terms with a total of eight years. The first year of the newly elected president would be under the supervision of the former president.

No elections took place at the meeting and the Polar Bear Ski Club position of president and treasurer remains open to the right candidates. Anyone interested may apply.

This year there will be two separate series of skiing for young athletes. The development committee decided that athletes under 14 years old or U14 and equivalent in skill level would need more skill specific training time, differing from that of the U10 and U12 athletes who have other training needs.

The U14 Excelsior Cup is a new race program and will only be available for U14 athletes, the focus of the series is to promote technical and tactical skill for racer development. These athletes do not race in the Council Cup Series.

The New York Sate Ski Racing Association Council Cup Series or the NYSSRA Council Cup Series will be for U10 and U12 athletes as well as a few U14 athletes who are new to ski racing and do not wish to try to qualify for NYSSRA State Championships.

In other news, although the racing yurt, a circular tent on a collapsible framework that is used for shelter welcomes all children, the intent of the yurt is for racing athletes and video training time. Students are responsible for mannerly upkeep of their race yurt.

Please contact Diane Heroux at (315) 369-6061 for additional information.

For additional information about the ski club, go to the website PolarBearSkiClub.org.